PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball winning numbers drawing for $620M lottery jackpot set for tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Didn't win Mega Millions? Try your hand at Powerball!

Don't be disappointed if you didn't match the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot - there's still big money on the line with tonight's Powerball lottery drawing.

Saturday's Powerball numbers were: 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball: 23.

Like Mega Millions, there hasn't been a Powerball winner in a while. As a result, the jackpot has ballooned to $620 million.
The cash option, after the government takes its cut, is $354.3 million.

The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing, Illinois players won more than 124,600 prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.
Jackpots start at $40 million.

The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. CT every Wednesday and Saturday, ticket sales stop at 9 p.m. CT.

Never has the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history seemed so small.

Wednesday night's $620 million Powerball jackpot looks sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Only five lottery jackpots have been larger, but with two giant prizes in one week, it's hard not to compare.

Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

Powerball's current estimated $620 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Winning numbers drawing yields no Powerball winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Former North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
'Act of terror': Bombs sent to Barack Obama, Clintons, CNN, others
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
2-ton Humvee falls into North Carolina neighborhood
Organic foods could ward off cancer, study says
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92
Show More
Police seek help ID'ing elderly man found in Uptown
CTA cancels historic train car rides celebrating State Street Subway's 75th anniversary
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police
More News