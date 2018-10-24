Don't be disappointed if you didn't match the winning numbers for the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot - there's still big money on the line with tonight's Powerball lottery drawing.
Saturday's Powerball numbers were: 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball: 23.
Like Mega Millions, there hasn't been a Powerball winner in a while. As a result, the jackpot has ballooned to $620 million.
The cash option, after the government takes its cut, is $354.3 million.
The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.
While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing, Illinois players won more than 124,600 prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.
Jackpots start at $40 million.
The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338.
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. CT every Wednesday and Saturday, ticket sales stop at 9 p.m. CT.
Never has the sixth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history seemed so small.
Wednesday night's $620 million Powerball jackpot looks sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday.
Only five lottery jackpots have been larger, but with two giant prizes in one week, it's hard not to compare.
Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.
Powerball's current estimated $620 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
