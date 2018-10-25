No one won the big Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The winning numbers were 3-21-45-53-56 Powerball: 22
While there was no jackpot winner, there were seven $1 million winners in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Wisconsin.
The next drawing will be Saturday for the $750 million jackpot, which comes with a cash option of $428.6 million.
RELATED: Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 SC lottery winner for $1.5B jackpot
No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.
Wednesday's drawing was the third largest Powerball jackpot ever and comes after there was a single winner in Tuesday's $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338.
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. CT every Wednesday and Saturday, ticket sales stop at 9 p.m. CT.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millions