Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $620M jackpot, which increases to $750M after no winner

No one won the big Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers were 3-21-45-53-56 Powerball: 22

While there was no jackpot winner, there were seven $1 million winners in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The next drawing will be Saturday for the $750 million jackpot, which comes with a cash option of $428.6 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

Wednesday's drawing was the third largest Powerball jackpot ever and comes after there was a single winner in Tuesday's $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing, the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338.

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. CT every Wednesday and Saturday, ticket sales stop at 9 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
