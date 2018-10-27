Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot

Lottery fever heated up once again Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing was $750 million, among the largest lottery drawings in U.S. history.
This came just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.
Saturday night's winning numbers were: 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27. Powerball: 4
Saturday's cash option is $428.6 million.
Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them randomly assigned. Each number goes from 1 to 69, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 26.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.
Powerball Odds
For every drawing, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
Wednesday's winning numbers were: 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22. No one hit all six numbers.
There were seven tickets claiming the second-tier prize, which is worth $1 million, by getting the first five numbers correct. The tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Wisconsin.
Powerball Jackpot
Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.
Lottery Jackpot History
Tuesday's drawing was both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the second largest overall lottery jackpot.
The highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in January of 2016.
The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.
Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
