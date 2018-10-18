Powerball is on a roll. The jackpot now stands at $430 million, since there was no winner after Wednesday night's drawing.Winning numbers: 3 - 57 - 64 - 68 - 69; Powerball: 15; Power play: 3QUICK POWERBALL FACTSCurrent jackpot at $430 million; cash option of $248 millionJackpots start at $40 millionOverall odds of winning the jackpot 1:292,201,338Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CT) every Wednesday and SaturdayThe Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimates $900 million for Friday's drawing. It's the largest jackpot in the game's history. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Tuesday, July 24. The National Weather Service said people are more likely to get struck by lightning than to win the Mega Millions jackpot.The winning numbers from the Tuesday, Oct. 16, Mega Millions drawing were: 3 - 45 - 49 - 61 - 69. The Mega Ball number was 9. Officials said no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the Mega Millions prize Tuesday night.If you combine the current Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, there is $1.33 billion in lottery prize money to be won!QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTSCurrent jackpot is $900 million; cash option of $513 millionJackpots start at $15 millionOverall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and FridayThe largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016. The Powerball jackpot was so big that billboards around the country have to advertise the price as $999 million because they're not built to show billions. The lottery computers will handle the decimal point without a problem.The Powerball jackpot in America may be the largest in the world, but there are also large jackpots elsewhere. Spain's massively popular Christmas lottery, known as "El Gordo," is ranked as the world's richest, though it doles out a single jackpot among millions of prizes, instead of one large jackpot like the Powerball. El Gordo last month showered 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) across the country.As for the U.S., here's a look at the 10 previous highest jackpots and where the winners were from:1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)Here are more details about the big lottery payoff.The prize is based on an annuity, which would pay out the money over 29 years. Or you can take the lump sum cash payment at once, but you'd have to pay the tax.The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 : 292,201,338. For some comparison, your chance of being struck by lightning in a year is about one in 960,000. But as lottery officials often note, you have no chance of winning if you don't buy a ticket.Some players feel they increase their odds of winning by pooling their money with co-workers, with a promise to split the winnings. Joining with colleagues and friends can increase the fun of playing, but the odds of winning are so tiny that adding 50 or 100 chances doesn't matter much. Lottery officials recommend that if people pool their money, they put down rules in writing for splitting the prize, as it's easy for misunderstandings to crop up when hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake.Despite the terrible odds - one in 302.5 million for those keeping score at home - someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the Mega Millions jackpot, now at $900 million. It could happen as soon as Friday night, when the next drawing is held, leaving most of us disappointed but some lucky winner beset by a host of questions.Here are some answers for someone holding that prized lottery ticket.I'VE WON. NOW WHAT?Lottery officials recommend winners take a deep breath, put their winning ticket in a safe spot and consult with a reputable financial planner before popping over to the lottery headquarters. Their first decision is whether to take the cash option, which would now be $513 million, or an annuity, with one initial payment and annual installments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, but the annuity has advantages, as it reduces the tax bill a little and offers a stable flow of income that climbs by 5 percent annually.HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO CLAIM THE JACKPOT?States have different rules, so depending on where you purchased the ticket, you have from 180 days to a year.DO I GET MY MONEY INSTANTLY?No, you can't just cash one of those oversized checks shown in all the winner photos. Payment speed also varies by state, but a week or two is common. Carole Gentry, a spokeswoman for the Maryland lottery, said the requirement is seven to 10 days in that state.CAN I KEEP MY NAME SECRET?Winners can remain anonymous in six states - Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina. In Arizona, people who win more than $600 can keep their names secret for 90 days after claiming prizes, but after that names are public record. In Michigan, winners are anonymous unless they win Mega Millions or Powerball prizes.WHAT ABOUT TAXES?For winners of $5,000 or more, all states automatically deduct 24 percent in federal taxes but state taxes vary widely. Some big states, including California, don't withhold taxes from lottery winnings, and some like Texas don't have individual income taxes at all. For the others, the state takes a bite, especially in New York, where a winner would need to pay a state tax of 8.8 percent. Residents of New York City would pay an additional tax of 3.9 percent. In general, taxes eat up nearly half of winnings.Melissa Labant, a tax policy expert at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, said winners should realize that while taxes are initially withheld when prizes are awarded, more money will likely be due at tax time as people suddenly are in up to a 37 percent tax bracket."That catches people off guard," she said. "You have to be prepared to write another check to the IRS in April."WHAT ARE MY TAXES IF I DON'T LIVE IN THE STATE WHERE I BOUGHT THE TICKET?This can get complicated, but for the most part winners pay taxes where they bought the ticket and then can get a credit on their taxes in their home state. The final tax bill can depend on if the state where you live taxes at a higher or lower rate than where you purchased the ticket. Rules vary by state, so this is a good topic for that financial planner.