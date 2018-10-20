Powerball winning numbers drawn for $470M lottery jackpot

Don't be disappointed if you didn't win the record-breaking $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot - there's still big money on the line with tonight's Powerball drawing.
RELATED: 2 Chicago area tickets match 5/6 winning numbers
Saturday's Powerball numbers are: 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball: 23.
Like Mega Millions, there hasn't been a Powerball winner in a while. As a result, the jackpot has ballooned to $470 million.
The cash option, after the government takes its cut, is $248 million.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
financepowerballu.s. & worldlotterymega millions