Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces extension for COVID-19 relief cash assistance program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the reopening of the COVID-19 Resident Cash Assistance Program Monday.
President Preckwinkle announced the program last October, which used $2.1 million from the federal CARES Act to give 3,000 residents a one-time $600 payment.
On Monday, Preckwinkle said they are growing the fund by an additional $9 million and now aim to distribute funds to 10,000 people.
The application period is back open from Monday until December 11. Those who applied in October do not need to submit another applicaiton.
In order to apply for the program last October, the following was required for applicants:
-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.
-One form of government issued identification.
-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.
For more information on the cash assistance program and other relief programs from Cook County, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.
