Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to extend COVID-19 relief cash assistance program

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce an extension of the COVID-19 cash assistance program Monday.

President Preckwinkle announced the program last October, which used $2.1 million from the federal CARES Act to give 3,000 residents a one-time $600 payment.

In order to apply for the program last October, the following was required for applicants:
-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.
-One form of government issued identification.
-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.

Details on the extension will be announced at a press conference Monday afternoon.

For more information on the cash assistance program and other relief programs from Cook County, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.
