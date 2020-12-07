Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to extend COVID-19 relief cash assistance program

President Preckwinkle announced the program last October, which used $2.1 million from the federal CARES Act to give 3,000 residents a one-time $600 payment.
In order to apply for the program last October, the following was required for applicants:
-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.
-One form of government issued identification.
-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.
Cook Co. Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces COVID-19 relief program
Details on the extension will be announced at a press conference Monday afternoon.
For more information on the cash assistance program and other relief programs from Cook County, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.