Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to extend COVID-19 relief cash assistance program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce an extension of the COVID-19 cash assistance program Monday.President Preckwinkle announced the program last October, which used $2.1 million from the federal CARES Act to give 3,000 residents a one-time $600 payment.In order to apply for the program last October, the following was required for applicants:-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.-One form of government issued identification.-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.Details on the extension will be announced at a press conference Monday afternoon.For more information on the cash assistance program and other relief programs from Cook County, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery