Push for Indiana minimum wage increase likely stalled again

Illinois minimum wage set to increase to $15 an hour by 2025
INDIANAPOLIS -- A renewed call by Democrats for an increase to Indiana's minimum wage isn't winning over Republicans who control the Statehouse, with the governor saying his goal is to help workers advance beyond low-paying jobs.

The current federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. The Democratic plan would boost Indiana's to $10 an hour beginning in 2022 then in $1 stages until it reaches $15.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wants more state-funded job training to assist people into better-paying careers.

Democratic Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary argues housing, food and household costs have spiked since the last increase.

RELATED: New laws 2021: Illinois laws that take effect January 1

Illinois is one of the states set to raise their minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. In 2021, that means minimum wage increased to $11 an hour for standard workers, $6.60 an hour for tipped workers, and $8.50 an hour for workers under the age of 18 who work less than 650 hours per calendar year.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, employers are required to pay workers under the age of 18 the full minimum wage if they work more than 650 hours in a calendar year.

It's a law retailers say they can't afford during a difficult time where merchants have struggled to stay open.

"It's going it make a lot harder for retailers to find their footing back, to get their employees back who they've had to lay off, it just makes it a lot more difficult," said Rob Karr, president, Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

