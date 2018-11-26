I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Avoiding holiday credit card fraud

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a new reminder to check your credit cards to make sure you're really protected from credit fraud this holiday season.

By and Ann Pistone
There's a new reminder to check your credit cards to make sure you're really protected from credit fraud this holiday season.

The I-Team got a tip from www.cardrate.com that apparently some credit cards do not offer fraud protection, so you want to make sure that the credit card you have has that.

Also, some credit cards will offer you more protection when it comes to returns. If the retailer refuses to take back a legitimate return, some of those credit cards will offer you even more protection.

You should also make sure you sign up for all text alerts. If there is any suspicious activity on your card, 'tis the season for holiday fraud.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financecredit cardsfraudholiday shoppingI-Team
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
Quick Tip: Holiday shopping deals
Chicagoan, ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos loses bid to stall prison sentence
Steger man faces citations after junk and debris complaints
More I-Team
PERSONAL FINANCE
Witnesses: Texas Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Tips on charitable giving this holiday season
Consumer Reports: Protecting gift cards from thieves
Consumer Reports: Applying for FAFSA on your phone
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Slain CPD Officer Jimenez remembered during funeral service
Snow storm snarls traffic, downs power lines, topples trees
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Flurry of activity on last day of candidate filing in Chicago
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, and then cold Monday
How to unsubscribe from all those Cyber Monday emails
Show More
Family: Woman dies after brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Quick Tip: Holiday shopping deals
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
More News