Quick Tip: Avoiding holiday credit card fraud

There's a new reminder to check your credit cards to make sure you're really protected from credit fraud this holiday season.
The I-Team got a tip from www.cardrate.com that apparently some credit cards do not offer fraud protection, so you want to make sure that the credit card you have has that.
Also, some credit cards will offer you more protection when it comes to returns. If the retailer refuses to take back a legitimate return, some of those credit cards will offer you even more protection.
You should also make sure you sign up for all text alerts. If there is any suspicious activity on your card, 'tis the season for holiday fraud.
