Quick Tip: Scammers sending bank phishing emails, asking for account information

Scammers are using fake banking emails to scare people into giving them their personal information.If you get an email that looks like it's from your bank, saying there's suspicious activity with your account, don't click the link on the email.The scammers hope you take their bait so they can take your money.It will likely lead you to divulging your bank account number and other sensitive information.This is a classic fishing email, and ABC 7 employees recently received them.