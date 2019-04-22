Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Cut credit card bills by lowering your APR

By and Ann Pistone
Could you get a lower APR just by asking your credit card company?

Eighty-one percent of those who asked for a reduced APR in the past year were successful, according to a recent report by CompareCards.com.

Here's the catch: Just 1 in 5 cardholders made the request.

The report also noted that women are leaving money on the table by not requesting a lower APR or other financial breaks.

Key findings:
  • The average reduction was about 6 percentage points.


  • 87% of those who asked to have a late fee waived in the past year were successful. About half (48%) of those with late fees asked for a waiver in the past year.

  • 79% of those who asked to have a credit limit increased in the past year were successful, and 28% of cardholders asked.

  • The average increase was about $1,500.

  • Men are more likely to ask for these breaks, but there's little difference in success rate between men and women among those who ask.


    • Full report: www.comparecards.com/blog/8-in-10-got-lower-apr-credit-card-study
