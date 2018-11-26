I-TEAM

Quick Tip: Giving safely, responsibly on Giving Tuesday

The holidays are a time to give back, and many like to donate before the end-of-year tax season. But scammers are waiting to take advantage.

Giving Tuesday marks a time to give back during the holidays. Many like to donate during the holidays before the end-of-year tax season.

Some scanners take advantage of people's generosity at this time of year.

Beware of unfamiliar charities trying to demand that you give on the spot. Also be cautious of people calling with emotional appeals, trying to tug at the heartstrings.

Finally, the Better Business Bureau encourages consumers to research charities before giving. The BBB set up give.org to help with that.

Check out the charity's ratings with groups like the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and Guidestar.

See more of the BBB's tips about giving responsibly on give.org.
