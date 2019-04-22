Quick Tip

Quick Tip: How to boost your savings

By and Ann Pistone
Saving money is important, but Americans are falling short.

According to www.Bankrate.com, only 1 in 6 working Americans are saving 15% if their income, the number that most experts recommend. And 21% of working Americans report that they aren't saving any money at all!

Why? The biggest reason, according to a new survey, is that they "haven't gotten around to it."

People 55 plus, are the best at saving, putting away more than 10% of their income.

But millennials and Gen-Xers are the worst. They're stashing less than 10% and are the most likely to not save anything at all.

Best thing to do? Have your employer directly deposit 15% of your paycheck into a savings account and don't touch it.
