Quick Tip: Illinois ranked in top 10 states for gambling addiction

Did you place a bet on the Kentucky Derby this weekend? If you live in Illinois, it's a good bet you did: A recent report ranks Illinois as the 9th worst state for gambling addiction.It's no surprise that Nevada ranks No. 1.But Illinois is No. 1 for gambling-related arrests.Gambling can be an entertaining pastime, but be careful.If you think you have a gambling problem, there are a number of free, local resources you can go to for help.217 Winston AvenueBartonville, IL 61607Tel: 217-652-9611Website: www.icpg.infoHelpline: 800-522-4700A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem.A self-help organization for the spouse, family or close friends of compulsive gamblers.A 24/7 moderated online peer support forum.