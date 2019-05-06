Quick Tip

Quick Tip: Illinois ranked in top 10 states for gambling addiction

Did you place a bet on the Kentucky Derby this weekend? If you live in Illinois, it's a good bet you did: A recent report ranks Illinois as the 9th worst state for gambling addiction.

It's no surprise that Nevada ranks No. 1.

But Illinois is No. 1 for gambling-related arrests.

Gambling can be an entertaining pastime, but be careful.

If you think you have a gambling problem, there are a number of free, local resources you can go to for help.

ILLINOIS COUNCIL ON PROBLEM GAMBLING
217 Winston Avenue

Bartonville, IL 61607
Tel: 217-652-9611
Website: www.icpg.info
Helpline: 800-522-4700

Gamblers Anonymous

A fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem.

Gam-Anon
A self-help organization for the spouse, family or close friends of compulsive gamblers.

GamTalk
A 24/7 moderated online peer support forum.
