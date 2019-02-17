PERSONAL FINANCE

Quick Tip: Payday loans can cost more than expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick Tip: Payday loans can cost more than expected

By and Ann Pistone
Payday loans may sound like an easy fix but they could leave you swimming in debt.

Here are some reasons why you need to be more careful than ever:
  • The industry will now have less regulations, so borrowers need to be vigilant about the terms of their loan.


  • When using a payday lender, make sure you understand the annual interest rate. They've run as high as 400 percent.

  • Always try to negotiate the interest rate and payment schedule.


  • Most of these loans are designed to last a couple weeks. So make sure you can repay the loan in time and not get stuck having to take out another loan to pay off the first. That can drive you into ballooning debt.
    • Report a Typo
    Related Topics:
    financeI-Teammoneyloans
    (Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
    PERSONAL FINANCE
    Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
    Are your property taxes delinquent? Your home could be at risk
    Consumer Countdown: Ford recalls nearly 1.5M F-150 trucks
    BBB: Top Valentine's Day scams
    More Personal Finance
    Top Stories
    Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
    Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
    Chicago Weather: Snow to continue into Monday
    Obama to be involved in plans for pro Africa League with NBA/FIBA
    Aurora shooting: Victims remembered at vigil
    Aurora shooting victims: What we know
    'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
    VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
    Show More
    Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
    Activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
    Make Room for Truman: Meat and potatoes like you've never seen
    Woman critically hurt in West Rogers Park hit-and-run; police search for car
    More News