Personal Finance

Quick Tip: Scammers using spoofing technology during tax season

EMBED <>More Videos

Quick Tip: Scammers using spoofing technology during tax season

By and Ann Pistone
Calls that look like they are coming from the Internal Revenue Service might actually be scammers using spoofing technology to trick you.

It's tax season and the callers may be demanding immediate payment, so be warned.

The Federal Communications Commission recently issued a warning about this saying that the spoofing technology and the spoofing calls are on the rise.

Remember, the IRS will never call you at home or call your cellphone and demand immediate payment. The IRS will also never ask you to pay using gift card or by wiring money.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxestechnologyi teamscam
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade
Winter 'dibs' on street parking ends Monday in Chicago
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
3-year-old mosque attack victim mourned: 'It's been really tough'
NZ mosque shooting victim son of Villa Park Islamic Foundation family; vigil to be held Sunday
2 injured in Gage Park drive-by shooting
2 dead, more evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream
Show More
'Clear similarities' in Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, Indonesia, preliminary data shows
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy shamrock-shaped treats for St. Patrick's Day
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Family says woman missing from St. Patrick's Day Parade found
More TOP STORIES News