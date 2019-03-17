Quick Tip: Scammers using spoofing technology during tax season

Calls that look like they are coming from the Internal Revenue Service might actually be scammers using spoofing technology to trick you.It's tax season and the callers may be demanding immediate payment, so be warned.The Federal Communications Commission recently issued a warning about this saying that the spoofing technology and the spoofing calls are on the rise.Remember, the IRS will never call you at home or call your cellphone and demand immediate payment. The IRS will also never ask you to pay using gift card or by wiring money.