Record unemployment claims hit Illinois, Indiana as COVID-19 crisis grows

More than 178,000 Illinois residents applied for unemployment last week, which is a more than 50% increase from the week before. It's also an all-time high for new unemployment claims in the state.
Meanwhile, more than 140,000 people filed unemployment claims in Indiana last week, which is more than two times the 59,000 from the week before.
The Midwest, hit hard as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, is experiencing an unprecedented economic toll as retail, restaurants, offices and more shut down.
"My husband and I live paycheck to paycheck," said preschool teacher Jeanette Piazza. "It's just heartbreaking what everyone's going through."
Piazza tried to register for her unemployment benefits for almost two weeks with no luck.
"Trying to dial a phone nonstop 50 times a day and hitting a brick wall is not an answer," she said.
Now with Illinois Department of Employment Security offices closed to in-person clients, record numbers of filers have to register on the phone or online, staggered by day based on the first letter of their last name.
People, like furloughed coach bus driver Frank Zanazaro, are still having trouble just resetting a PIN number.
"Too many calls and we're busy or whatever. I can never get to talk to a real person," Zanazaro said.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledged an overwhelmed and decade-old system.
"Not a lot of investment was made in the state's IT systems in the past 10 years," Pritzker said.
He said to try again on "off hours."
The Illinois Department of Employment Security told ABC7 on Thursday that they're still working through an unprecedented number of questions and claims.
Andy Challenger, senior vice president of career transitioning firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, said the unemployment numbers were a big shock.
"It's really high," Challenger said. "That partly is explained by the fact that the pool of people that are eligible for unemployment has been expanded due to the CARE Act. So part-time workers, furloughed workers, independent contractors and gig workers are now eligible for the first time in history for unemployment."
The recently-signed stimulus package will help, at least for now.
"The hope is that $2 trillion package, this expansion of unemployment benefits, gets us to the other side of this crisis and people can get back to work," Challenger said. "Otherwise we can see a much extended downturn."
Like the pandemic itself, economists warn the jobs situation will continue to get worse before it gets better.