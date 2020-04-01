coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Concerns about paying rent, mortgages grow with payments due amid COVID-19 shutdowns

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is the first of the month, a day many people out of work or struggling because of the pandemic, have been dreading, with rent and mortgage payments due.

With the stay-at-home order extended, many non-essential workers won't get paid for another month.

There is a temporary halt on evictions, and landlords and mortgage banks are waiving late payment fees, but a rent freeze won't be coming any time soon.

It's not just rent or mortgage payments bills will eventually have to be paid.

Communities United is an organization that works with residents across the city, including in come of Chicago's most vulnerable communities. They are looking to city leaders for the answers.

"What we're going to ask the governor is to work with the banks, don't forget it was our taxpayer money that bailed out the banks during the foreclosure crisis," said Diane Limas with Communities United. "It's now time for us to ask the banks to come up with a mortgage relief for all of Illinois to help home owners, landlords, and renters."

"We know there are a lot of families that are in need," said Juan Cruz with Communities United. "They haven't been working for two weeks, you know, the governor extended the stay at home order until the end of April. That's another month so you know we're feeling the urgency from our community."

The city has enacted a $2 million grant program to give 2,000 Chicagoans $1,000 toward rent or mortgage programs. Half will be awarded through a lottery and the other half will be distributed by nonprofit groups. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

But still for some, that found themselves abruptly out of work, it's not enough.

"I wasn't given any form of a severance package or insurance package. Nothing. So I'm kind of high and dry," said Allison Watson, who is recently unemployed.

It is not just rent or mortgage payments that are due. While late fee moratoriums help, those bills will eventually have to be paid.

"I have multiple sclerosis. So that in itself. There are certain medicines that I have to have. Right now I'm OK. But if this continues for another two months I'm going to be, this is going to be another situation," Watson said.

Social security payments, and SSI checks will not be impacted.

A group called Chicago Rent Freeze Coalition is hosting a virtual town hall, featuring Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa and Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates at 3 p.m. For more information on the town hall, click here.
