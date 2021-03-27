Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team - How to get out of Timeshares with ease

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
It's no secret that 2020 was not the year for vacations. If you're a timeshare owner, you probably just got done paying your annual maintenance fees on a vacation spot you never got to use!

For frustrated timeshare owners, you can get a maintenance fee credit with Timeshare Termination Team and J.T. Slivka joined us with all of the details.

Call Timeshare Termination Team today at 312-248-7028 to schedule a free consultation. And mention Weekend Extra and get a maintenance fee credit when you terminate your timeshare. Call now, 312-248-7028 or visit www.Terminate312.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesaturday morning extravacationlegal
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SATURDAY MORNING EXTRA
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group on COVID-19 Taxes
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group - Could You Be Paying Even More Taxes?
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Skincare helps your skin in every climate
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team - get rid of your timeshare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates