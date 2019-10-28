Quick Tip

Saving on credit card fees can involve just picking up the phone

Men are twice as likely to call a credit card company and ask for an annual fee to be waived than women, according to personal finance website WalletHub.com.

But everyone should be picking up the phone and contacting their credit card companies. Roughly seven out of 10 people who call end up getting a fee waived, WalletHub found.

Other reasons to call your credit card company include asking for a lower APR or a higher credit limit.

Experts say your call will pay off.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneyquick tipsave moneysavingsi teamcredit cards
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
How to stay safe on the road
A health benefits plan you might be overlooking
Chicago has fourth-highest ATM fees across US
How to prevent hackers from stealing your personal information
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump comes to Chicago for first official visit
City reaches deal SEIU, talks resume with CTU; classes canceled Monday
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Elmhurst College closed Monday after graffiti found on campus
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, possible afternoon showers Monday
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: police
Silver Alert: Missing Indiana girl, 6, in extreme danger, police say
Show More
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Win a free year of 'booritos' with Chipotle, TikTok Halloween contest
Fans attending World Series game boo President Trump, chant 'Lock him up!'
IDOT contractor fatally struck by minivan while working on roadside
Gov. Pritzker to endorse legislation allowing college athletes to be paid
More TOP STORIES News