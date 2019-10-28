Saving on credit card fees can involve just picking up the phone

Men are twice as likely to call a credit card company and ask for an annual fee to be waived than women, according to personal finance website WalletHub.com.But everyone should be picking up the phone and contacting their credit card companies. Roughly seven out of 10 people who call end up getting a fee waived, WalletHub found.Other reasons to call your credit card company include asking for a lower APR or a higher credit limit.Experts say your call will pay off.