Solar energy increased in Illinois; green energy lowers cost, according to expert

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Solar energy is growing in Illinois.

According to Headline Solar, Illinois is ranked 17th in the nation for solar power. That is a dramatic growth from 2018, when Illinois ranked 28th.

Solar energy can lower your electric bill, even if you do not produce all of the energy you need.

Headline Solar installs solar panels on homes and businesses

"Our mission is to help home and business owners maximize financial savings from going solar," said Jared McKenzie, CEO of Headline Solar.

The company started in 2018 in Illinois and expanded its services to Texas this year.
