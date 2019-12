Millions of Americans make financial resolutions for New Year, study says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you ready for the New Year, did you know tens of millions of people are making financial resolutions?According to WalletHub , 99 million Americans are making financial resolutions. So what should you be doing right now to save a little extra dough?WalletHub says to start small. Try paying off 20% of your credit card debt.Also, set aside more money in your savings account. WalletHub suggests putting one month's full amount of pay in your emergency savings account.