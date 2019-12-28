Quick Tip

Millions of Americans make financial resolutions for New Year, study says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you ready for the New Year, did you know tens of millions of people are making financial resolutions?

According to WalletHub, 99 million Americans are making financial resolutions. So what should you be doing right now to save a little extra dough?

WalletHub says to start small. Try paying off 20% of your credit card debt.

Also, set aside more money in your savings account. WalletHub suggests putting one month's full amount of pay in your emergency savings account.
