IL Unemployment: New system 'glitch' publicized private data, SS numbers, report says

CHICAGO -- State officials blamed a "glitch" in Illinois' new system for processing unemployment benefits for making the private information of some applicants public online.

An Illinois Department of Employment Security website showed claimants' Social Security numbers and other details, according to WBEZ. The information belonged to independent contractors, who became eligible for jobless aid this year.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said the error made information public for a "short time" and was immediately fixed.

"A full investigation is under way to assess exactly what happened and how many people were impacted," Abuddayeh said in a statement. "Those who were impacted will be notified."

Illinois recently launched a computer system for processing claims for federally-funded benefits to independent contractors who've lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state agency has already faced complaints of lengthy delays and other problems amid a soaring number of unemployment claims. More than 1 million initial claims have been processed since the beginning of March.

Pritzker has repeatedly vowed to improve the system.

State Rep. Terri Bryant, a Murphysboro Republican, said a constituent sent her screenshots Friday showing the information. Bryant has written Pritzker a letter demanding more answers "so those affected can protect themselves from identity theft and fraud."'
