What to do if you're having trouble paying credit card bills during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For many, the beginning of April means it's time to pay credit card bills. But what should you do if you may have trouble making payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles looked into what financial help might be available.
According to a study from CompareCards.com, many credit card companies are helping consumers in one way or another. Researchers contacted nine different companies, and found that the Apple card is letting consumers skip the month of March without an interest charge.
So you should definitely call or email your credit card company right away if you're having trouble, according to Knowles.
For more information on the CompareCards.com study, visit their website here.
