Chicago rideshare tax: Which is cheaper, Uber, Lyft or taxi?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team is taking a closer look into the new rideshare tax in Chicago that has made rides more expensive.With the new tax on Ubers and Lyfts in place, ABC7 wanted to find out if there are cheaper options out there for a solo ride. Could you save money in a taxi.Many have used Uber and Lyft as a quick and affordable option to get around Chicago.There are a number of ways to get around the city of Chicago with buses, trains and bikes, but sometimes you just want to sit back and let a driver get you to your destination.Companies like Uber and Lyft have made it easier than ever for consumers to do just that at an affordable price, but Chicago's rideshare tax has caused prices to soar."I'm just going to school so it adds up and I have to take it out of my own pocket, three dollars, three dollars three dollars," said Evan Baisden.Earlier this year, the city of Chicago fee increased from $.60 to $1.13, a $0.53 increase. Then a second surcharge was added, which hits consumers with another $1.75 a ride, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. in neighborhoods like the South Loop, River North, Gold Coast, Old Town and parts of Lincoln Park."That's a lot of money," said Monet Lemon. "Being a single mom, that's a lot of money."The rideshare companies were not happy about the fees, calling them the highest in the nation, so the ABC7 I-Team assembled to find out the cheapest and fastest way to get a solo ride from the Ogilvie Transportation Center, to the Adler Planetarium.Samantha Chatman selected a solo Uber ride, Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles used Curb, which lets you request a taxi via an app and I-Team Producer Ann Pistone got a solo Lyft ride and our intern went old school and hailed a cab off the street. Something he had never done.Jason Knowles will reveal which ride was quickest and most affordable.