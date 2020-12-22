Personal Finance

These are the 23 states raising the minimum wage in 2021

WASHINGTON -- Workers earning minimum wage in nearly two dozen states can expect a raise in 2021. According to the Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:

  • Alaska: $10.34
  • Arizona: $12.15
  • Arkansas: $11.00
  • California: $14.00
  • Colorado: $12.32
  • Delaware: $10.25
  • Florida: $8.65
  • Illinois: $11.00
  • Maine: $12.15
  • Maryland: $11.75
  • Massachusetts: $13.50
  • Michigan: $9.87
  • Minnesota: $10.08
  • Missouri: $10.30
  • Montana: $8.75
  • Nevada: $9.75
  • New Jersey: $12.00
  • New Mexico: $10.50
  • New York: $12.50
  • Ohio: $8.80
  • South Dakota: $9.45
  • Vermont: $11.75
  • Washington state: $13.69


Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009. Click here for more information from the United States Department of Labor about the current miniumum wage in states across the nation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneybusinessu.s. & worldminimum wage
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
IL reports 6,239 COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
US surgeon general visits Chicago
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Dog named Zoey, car stolen from Elmhurst
Woman who left job, marriage for 'Pharma Bro' says she did it for love
Walmart teams up with FedEx for at-home return service
Show More
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Man killed in possible Bridgeport carjacking: police
Cook County employees strike at Stroger Hospital
WI reports 2,403 new coronavirus cases, record-high 120 deaths
More TOP STORIES News