Winning lottery ticket worth more than $1M sold in Tinley Park

Illinois Lottery Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Illinois Lottery)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Feeling lucky? You could be a millionaire!

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1,050,000 was sold in south suburban Tinley Park.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in Monday night's drawing to win the $1.05 million jackpot: 38-15-31-34-26.

Illinois Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway located at 7201 W. 183rd Street in Tinley Park. The gas station will receive $10,500, or one percent of the prize, for selling the ticket.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they decide to visit one of Illinois' prize centers to claim the money.

These centers are located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the date of the original drawing to claim their prize.

Lottery officials said more than 23,600 people who bought Lucky Day Lotto tickets for the Monday night drawing won prizes ranging from $1 to $200. Check your ticket today!
