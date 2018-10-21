The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an $620 million after no winning tickets were sold.While nobody won Saturday night's jackpot, there are a few lucky winners who matched all numbers except the Powerball.Saturday's Powerball numbers are: 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball: 23.In Florida and Tennessee, two people won $2 million, while seven others took home $1 million in seven other states including Indiana.The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday.