Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an $620 million after no winning tickets were sold.

While nobody won Saturday night's jackpot, there are a few lucky winners who matched all numbers except the Powerball.

RELATED: 2 Chicago area Mega Millions tickets match 5/6 winning numbers

Saturday's Powerball numbers are: 16-54-57-62-69 and Powerball: 23.

In Florida and Tennessee, two people won $2 million, while seven others took home $1 million in seven other states including Indiana.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
