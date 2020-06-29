Quick Tip

How to start putting aside money from your paycheck every week for savings

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a quick savings tip!

Millions of Americans have been left unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. BankRate.com recently did a survey finding that more than half of Americans do not have the proper savings and that this is a huge regret from them.

Of those surveyed, 23 percent of people say it's the No. 1 financial regret. However, it's not too late to save if you have some type of an income right now.

You can start a savings account in small increments and small amounts.

Take it out of your paycheck, put it in into a direct deposit into another account. Even if it's $10, $20 or $30 a week, something is better than nothing. It will add up over time.
