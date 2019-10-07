Fire along Chicago River temporarily closes Lakeshore Drive Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire along the Chicago River stalled traffic Monday afternoon.

Emergency officials responded to a fire on the Chicago River near the Lakeshore Drive bridge around noon.

Officials temporarily stopped traffic in both directions on LSD while they assessed the situation. The bike path along the bridge was also closed during that time.

The roadway has since been reopened.

It is unclear what exactly is on fire or how it started.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates when information becomes available.
