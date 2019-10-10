Fire at Starbucks in downtown Chicago extinguished, no injuries reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire that erupted in a Starbucks inside a downtown Chicago building has been extinguished, according to the city's fire department.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the West Loop at 150 N Riverside Plaza on Thursday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department said there are no injuries or transports, though there is some smoke in the building.



The department said firefighters were on scene within one minute of receiving a call about the fire. Flames were present at the Starbucks but firefighters got them under control quickly, the department said.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.
