Fire at Wauconda High School causes $30K in damage

A fire on Thursday at Wauconda High School caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and canceled classes.Just before 10 a.m., the fire broke out inside one of the locker rooms at the school, located at 555 N. Main St., according to a release from the Wauconda Fire District.A staff member at the school used a fire extinguisher on the flames before firefighters arrived and was able to put out much of the blaze, authorities said. One school employee was taken to a hospital for evaluation.The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and students were sent home for the remainder of the day, officials said.School District 118 Superintendent Daniel Coles said classes would resume Friday and thanked the employee and firefighters for their quick response.The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.