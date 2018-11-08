Fire at Wauconda High School causes $30K in damage

WAUCONDA, Ill. --
A fire on Thursday at Wauconda High School caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and canceled classes.

Just before 10 a.m., the fire broke out inside one of the locker rooms at the school, located at 555 N. Main St., according to a release from the Wauconda Fire District.

A staff member at the school used a fire extinguisher on the flames before firefighters arrived and was able to put out much of the blaze, authorities said. One school employee was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage and students were sent home for the remainder of the day, officials said.

School District 118 Superintendent Daniel Coles said classes would resume Friday and thanked the employee and firefighters for their quick response.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireschool safetyhigh schoolstudent safetyWauconda
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
Baez, Abreu earn Silver Slugger Awards
Local veteran shares life lessons after surviving D-Day, invasion of Okinawa
Show More
Annette Nance-Holt reflects on journey to be CFD's second-highest post
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Swastika found in Jewish student's locker at Lincoln Park school
More News