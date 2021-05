McHenry, Ill. (WLS) -- A huge fire broke out Thursday night at the site of the former "Just For Fun" roller rink in north suburban McHenry.The roller rink at 914 N. Front Street closed last fall.The rink closed last fall after more than 70-years in business. It started out as a dance hall and was converted into a roller rink a few years later.At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.In a statement posted on Facebook, the former owners of "Just for Fun" roller rink said the building was historic and that they were "deeply saddened" by its loss.