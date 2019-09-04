Fire breaks out on balcony of Loop high-rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire broke out on the balcony of a high-rise unit in the Loop Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the second floor balcony of a unit at 425 South Financial Place at about 2:30 a.m. for a small electrical box fire, fire officials said.



The fire was quickly put out and contained to the electrical box, fire officials said. No injuries were reported and no one has been displaced, fire officials said.
