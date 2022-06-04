house fire

Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says

A boy was among three people hurt in a house fire in the 1600 block of West 107th Street Saturday morning on the Far South Side, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO -- A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of West 107th Street before 3 a.m., according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt.

SEE ALSO: Rockdale fire destroys warehouse, semi trucks at Longhorn Trucking

A "pre-teen" boy and a man in his 60s were hospitalized in fair condition, Merritt said, adding that another man in his 20s was hospitalized and was in good condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlychild injuredman injuredfirehouse fire
HOUSE FIRE
2 firefighters injured while battling Back of the Yards house fire
Woman in her 90s rescued from La Grange house fire
Fire leaves far north suburban home a total loss
Firefighter among 3 injured during Englewood house fire: CFD
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet
TX escapee's prints found at home near killed family, sources say
Toddler hit, killed while mini scooter in Lincoln Square ID'd
Person shot after his weapon goes off during struggle with CPD
Wear Orange Day fights gun violence in Hadiya Pendleton's memory
Beloved special ed teacher retires after 37 years at Oak Lawn school
Show More
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Rockdale fire destroys buildings, semi trucks
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, some sprinkles Saturday
2nd probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois, CDPH says
Gunman kills ex, 2nd woman, then himself outside Iowa church: police
More TOP STORIES News