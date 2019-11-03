Fire damages Lake Zurich Park and Recreation building

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (WLS) -- A late night fire nearly destroyed a public building in the northwest suburbs.

According to officials, the Park and Recreation Department building located at 200 Rand Road caught fire Saturday night, with flames nearly destroying the property.

Lake Zurich Mayor Tom Poynton said the fire broke out around 8:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

Officials said they are unsure if anyone was inside of the building at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.
