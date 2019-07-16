Fire destroys 2 homes, damages other buildings in Englewood, no injuries reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire destroyed two homes and damaged two other buildings in Englewood Monday afternoon.The blaze began around 4:15 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Lafayette Avenue. It was struck out shortly before 6 p.m.Two homes were burned almost completely, Merritt said. One of them was vacant and the other was being renovated.The fire spread south to a home and burned part of its roof, fire officials said. One home to the north sustained minor surface damage. The fire was extinguished by 5:57 p.m., Merritt said.ComEd responded to the scene for a downed power line and shut down power to them, Merritt said. No firefighters were injured.Fire officials have not yet released the cause of the fire. How many people were displaced by the blaze is also not yet known.The investigation into the fire is ongoing.