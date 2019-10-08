Fire destroys historic temple in downtown Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The abandoned Lincoln Masonic Temple in Aurora has been destroyed by a fire that broke out Monday night.The longtime historic landmark in downtown Aurora hasn't been used in over 10 years.The fire broke out after 10 p.m. in the 100-block of Lincoln Avenue. As fire crews work to put out the massive blaze, residents in the area were asked to stay back.The Masonic Temple was built in 1922 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. The 50,000 square foot building has been empty since 2008 when it was being used as a banquet hall.Since then, the city shut it down because of potentially hazardous condition of the building both inside and out.Power was knocked out to 500 homes while crews workout this fire scene.No injuries have been reported.