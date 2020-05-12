Fire destroys Valparaiso home with no working smoke detectors, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- A home destroyed by a fire in Valparaiso had no working smoke alarms, according to the fire department.

A neighbor alerted the Valparaiso Fire Department to the fire on 205 Nickle Plate Ave. at around 9:41 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Residents of the house told officials they had left at about 6:30 a.m.

The fire burned through the wall of a bedroom, leaving the home uninhabitable. The Red Cross is now working to assist the residents, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire started on the outside of the house and appears to be electrical in nature, according to the Valparaiso Fire Department Investigation Bureau.

No injuries were reported but the family's pet rabbit has not yet been found, officials said.

The fire department reminds residents that free smoke alarms are available through the "Out to Alarm Valpo" smoke alarm program.

Any citizen can call the Valparaiso Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Division at (219)548-4849 to schedule an appointment to have a new smoke alarm installed.
