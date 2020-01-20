church fire

Fire destroys South Side church, food pantry at Beacon Light Ministries

CHICAGO -- A firefighter was injured Monday while battling a blaze at church in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The fire broke out about 12:40 p.m. on the second floor of Beacon Light Ministries located at 11034 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The building's roof collapsed, and flames were extinguished about 1:10 p.m., officials said.

A firefighter was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good-to-fair condition with a "minor" laceration, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandbuilding firechurch firefirefood bank
CHURCH FIRE
Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
See inside Notre Dame weeks after fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn officer
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
6-year-old hero: Girl saves family from devastating home fire
CPD warns of carjackers targeting women on South Side
What is affordable housing?
Show More
16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden cable bill fees
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cold
Loyola grad students create push alert app for CTA Elevators
4th grade CPS student wins speech contest on MLK's vision for America in 2020
More TOP STORIES News