Fire erupts in Englewood church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling huge flames at a church in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning.The fire broke out in the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 5844 South State Street at about 3:15 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said. Shortly after 4:15 a.m., CFD said the fire has been struck.The one-story building appears to have been destroyed.CFD says no injuries have been reported.