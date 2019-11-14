Fire erupts in Englewood church

Chicago firefighters battle a blaze in a church in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday morning. (NVP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling huge flames at a church in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 5844 South State Street at about 3:15 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said. Shortly after 4:15 a.m., CFD said the fire has been struck.

The one-story building appears to have been destroyed.

CFD says no injuries have been reported.
