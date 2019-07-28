Seven people displaced by fire in Auburn-Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire left seven people displaced Saturday evening in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.Firefighters responded to the fire in the rear porch of the two-story residential building around 7:25 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Throop Street.Crews were able to knock out the fire shortly after but the building suffered significant damage, officials said.Nobody was injured in the fire.It's not clear if anyone was rescued or how everyone managed to get out of the building.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.