Fire engulfs 3 buildings in South Chicago, including Capri's Pizza; no one injured

Firefighters spent over five hours trying to extinguish a fire that spread to three buildings Sunday evening in South Chicago.The fire started at Capri's Pizza about 2:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, the Chicago Fire Dept. said.More units were called to work the fire as it spread to two other buildings, the department said. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m."We are heartbroken and devastated by today's fire. Our pizzeria has been a staple of the South Chicago community since 1955, serving its wonderful neighbors through the generations. We are eternally grateful to the Chicago Fire Department and first responders for their hard work and courage during this horrific fire and thank god no one was injured. We are in shock and have been floored by the outpouring of support and love from our customers here in South Chicago and those who grow up with us and still follow us," said Capri's owner Len Ciannmea. "Our locations in Schererville and Crown Point are open to anyone looking to get their Capri's fix."Additional details were not immediately released.