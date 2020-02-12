Fire erupts at ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge, Lousiana

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air.

The fire erupted at the facility in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte told news outlets.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the location where it started, Monte said. The glow of the fire could be seen from miles away, news outlets reported.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, WAFB-TV reported. It produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as items such as paint and adhesives at the chemical plant.

The company said in a tweet that it was responding the situation, including monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the plant "bore no particular odor," The Advocate reported. There was no off-site impact, fire department spokesman Monte said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianafireexxonmobil
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Chicago weather: Several inches of snow, bitter cold on the way
Chance the Rapper is ready to put Chicago in the NBA All Star Weekend spotlight
Lincoln Park HS parents meet with CPS officials amid multiple investigations
Man arrested for Hammond home invasion, maybe linked to other break-ins, police say
South suburban pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested, forged documents
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening
Trump aims to end student loan forgiveness program
Bernie Sanders projected to win New Hampshire primary
No bond for man charged after 2 fatally shot in Chinatown robbery attempt
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
More TOP STORIES News