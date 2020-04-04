Fire erupts outside auto shop on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smoke filled the air on Chicago's South Side as several tires burned in a fire outside an auto shop Friday.Firefighters battled a large blaze outside an auto shop in the city's Englewood neighborhood. The fire erupted Friday morning near W 59th Street and S Sangamon St.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.The fire was extinguished Friday. No one was hurt in the incident, according to officials.The cause of the fire is under investigation.