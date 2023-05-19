Home a total loss, family dog dies in Barrington house fire lasting 6 hours

Officials are still investigating the cause of a large fire that ravaged a home in Barrington.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials are still investigating the cause of a large fire that ravaged a home in northwest suburban Barrington on Thursday.

According to the Fox River Grove Fire Protection District, firefighters arrived on the scene of a large structure fire on Cross Timber Road just after 2 p.m.

RELATED: Buffalo Grove High School classes canceled Wednesday after small fire

It took several fire departments six hours before all of the hot spots were out. Investigators believe it started in the garage and then spread.

The Fire Protection District said the home was valued at $1 million, and appears to be a total loss.

No firefighters or residents were hurt, although a family dog died in the fire.

SEE ALSO: 'It hurts': Longtime Oak Forest Bowl customers devastated after bowling alley destroyed by huge fire