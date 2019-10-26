Fire near Langston Hughes Elementary School in Fernwood damages 2 homes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire near Langston Hughes Elementary School in Fernwood damaged two homes on the city's South Side Friday night.

Fire officials said they were called to the scene in the 200-block of West 104th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. by a fire alarm.

Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in a house near the school, then spread to a second home next door. Heavy smoke set off one of the school's fire alarms.

There is no damage to the school, but heavy damage to one of the homes. Only one of the homes appears to be occupied. No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofernwoodhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers take to streets on 9th day of strike
Judge rules against student athletes seeking to compete in playoffs during strike
O'Hare security in question after 2 men board flight under same name
3 dead in Gary house fire, officials say
Taxi passenger killed in Loop crash remembered as 'loyal friend'
Chicago police, US Secret Service gear up for President Trump's Monday visit
Vaping illness cause still unknown, health officials have flu season concerns
Show More
Mom gives birth alone in living room with 911 on the phone
Macallan 1926 whiskey sells at auction for $1.9M
Cook Co. State's Attorney adds comfort dog to staff for child sex assault victims
Gerald Reed remains jailed after judge fails to make critical ruling
Former McDonald's manager speaks out after throwing a blender at customer
More TOP STORIES News