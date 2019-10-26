Fire near Langston Hughes Elementary School in Fernwood damages 2 homes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire near Langston Hughes Elementary School in Fernwood damaged two homes on the city's South Side Friday night.Fire officials said they were called to the scene in the 200-block of West 104th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. by a fire alarm.Firefighters at the scene said they believe the fire started in a house near the school, then spread to a second home next door. Heavy smoke set off one of the school's fire alarms.There is no damage to the school, but heavy damage to one of the homes. Only one of the homes appears to be occupied. No injuries have been reported.