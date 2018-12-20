Fire officials: No survivors in Atlanta small plane crash

ATLANTA --
Atlanta's fire department says no one on board survived after a small jet crashed near a county airport.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a brief statement that it's working to confirm how many occupants were on board, but said no one survived the Thursday afternoon crash near the Fulton County Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen tells The Associated Press that the crash involved a Cessna Citation V jet.

Bergen says the jet had departed from a runway there and went down about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) east of the airport shortly after noon. The airport itself is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of downtown Atlanta.

The fire department said early Thursday afternoon that firefighters were working to extinguish hot spots at the crash scene.
