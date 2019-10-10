Fire erupts at Starbucks in downtown Chicago building, no injuries reported

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire erupted in a Starbucks inside the mezzanine level of a downtown Chicago building on Thursday, according to the city's fire department.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the West Loop at 150 N Riverside Plaza. The fire has since been put out.

The Chicago Fire Department said there are no injuries or transports, though there is some smoke in the building.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
