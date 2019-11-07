Fire rips through recycling center on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling center Thursday in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor on the Near West Side.Firefighters were called about 12:55 a.m. to a building owned by Republic Services in the 1800 block of West Carroll Avenue, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.He did not have information about possible injuries or the extent of the damage.Photos posted to social media showed large plums of smoke rising from the block.