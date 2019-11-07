Fire rips through recycling center on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling center Thursday in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor on the Near West Side.

Firefighters were called about 12:55 a.m. to a building owned by Republic Services in the 1800 block of West Carroll Avenue, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.

He did not have information about possible injuries or the extent of the damage.

Photos posted to social media showed large plums of smoke rising from the block.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
near west siderecyclingbuilding firechicago fire department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson announces retirement
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Marijuana banned from public housing despite new law taking effect January
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Ohio detective shot twice in face during drug raid dies: Police
Show More
Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
'Star Wars' themed aircraft to take first flight out of Houston
Ryan Seacrest announces 11th media studio at children's hospital
Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat
More TOP STORIES News